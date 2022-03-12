LETTER: Joe Biden-Jimmy Carter stuff is inaccurate

Nicholas P. Gartner’s March 7 letter criticizing President Joe Biden appears to be in need of some correction. The numbers don’t add up.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Nicholas P. Gartner’s March 7 letter criticizing President Joe Biden appears to be in need of some correction.

What “double-digit unemployment” rate? Unemployment in Clark County is 3.6 percent. The rest of the country is low also. What “double-digit inflation”? Inflation is high, but still in single digits. What “high interest rates”? Interest rates are very low. Mortgage rates are about 4 percent.

In fact, corrected for inflation in 2012, gasoline prices were higher under George W. Bush at $4.27, Barack Obama at $3.97 and Ronald Reagan at $ 3.65 than under Jimmy Carter at $3.57. Corrected for inflation in 2022, those prices would be even higher. The Jimmy Carter analogy does not wash.