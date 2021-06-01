90°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden makes Democrats feel good

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
May 31, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

It has become increasingly clear to me that one of the main differences between Republicans and Democrats is that, in general, Republicans deal in facts and Democrats deal in feelings.

I recently had a conversation with a progressive buddy of mine, and I was laying out what a disaster the Biden presidency has been so far. Open borders leading to a humanitarian crisis, low employment, rising inflation, pork-filled spending bills, Mideast unrest, 11,000 lost jobs due to closing the XL pipeline, the country getting more divided due to Biden’s non-moderate and liberal approach, etc. He stated that Biden has been great so far.

I asked why he thought that way. Instead of disagreeing with what I laid out, he said it has been great because honesty and integrity has returned to the White House. So it doesn’t matter what stupid decisions Mr. Biden and his handlers make for our country. What matters is he makes dumb decisions sweetly.

