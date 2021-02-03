LETTER: Joe Biden needs a refresher econ course

President Joe Biden says he will not impose higher taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. Does he not know the difference between a covert and an overt imposition?

Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Forty percent of U.S. wage-earners do not pay federal income taxes, so they do not care what Mr. Biden does with federal taxes. However, they are subject to higher costs, which will make them poorer by default whenever they fill-up their cars or buy food and the like.

Mr. Biden is fooling the American public, and they are letting themselves be fooled. Stopping the XL Pipeline and stopping the border wall will affect wages and energy costs. Either he is unable to understand this or just does not care.

I hope the 2022 elections will give Democrats their comeuppance and Mr. Biden will stop his harmful executive orders.