LETTER: Joe Biden needs to re-enter reality

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
January 22, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Once again, during his news conference Wednesday, President Joe Biden demonstrated to the world just how delusional and out of touch with reality he is. When asked by a journalist if he thought that he overpromised the American people on what he would accomplish, the president said no — but then said he had outperformed what people thought he could do. He then went on to say that he accomplished more in his first year in office than any other president. Someone needs to bring this guy back to Earth.

