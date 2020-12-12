LETTER: Joe Biden resuscitates the do-nothing Obama years

We can already tell how the next four years will go.

Joe Biden (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In response to R.J. Resop’s Tuesday letter to the editor (“Called third”), I’ll confine myself to his last paragraph wherein he avers, “It’s Mr. Biden’s turn. Let’s see what he can do.”

I say: We all suffered through eight “do-nothing” and “foreign appeasement” years of the Obama-Biden administration. Mr. Biden has already begun to filter Obama-era political cronies into his administrative and inner circle. Hence we’ll have four more years of “do-nothing” and “foreign appeasement” policies” given that Mr. Biden trained under the most prolific apologist and ephemeral president in U.S. history. So we can expect four years of the similar do-nothing policies that were prevalent under Mr. Obama.