LETTER: Joe Biden, root causes and immigration

A migrant woman carries a child while in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Mission, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it's not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

President Joe Biden and his administration suggest that the way to stop illegal migration is to figure out the root causes of why immigrants come here. That is a Herculean effort. Even if we discover the root causes, the solution would undoubtedly mean Americans giving money to other countries to reduce the need to migrate.

Maybe the best first step would be to seal the border with a wall that no one can simply step over, as they can with the imaginary line we use now. Once no one can illegally walk into our country, then we can take the time to understand why these folks come here while they wait in Mexico.