LETTER: Joe Biden, root causes and immigration
Let’s stop the inflow before worrying about deeper issues.
President Joe Biden and his administration suggest that the way to stop illegal migration is to figure out the root causes of why immigrants come here. That is a Herculean effort. Even if we discover the root causes, the solution would undoubtedly mean Americans giving money to other countries to reduce the need to migrate.
Maybe the best first step would be to seal the border with a wall that no one can simply step over, as they can with the imaginary line we use now. Once no one can illegally walk into our country, then we can take the time to understand why these folks come here while they wait in Mexico.