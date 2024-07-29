LETTER: Joe Biden should step aside now

Republicans are calling for Joe Biden to step down immediately. Their reasoning? If he is incapable of running for re-election, he is also incapable of running the country. Kamala Harris entering the White House at this time is good for the country and Kamala Harris. Ms. Harris says she wants to “earn and win this nomination.” I can think of no better way for her to do that other than performing the duties of the presidency for three months ahead of the elections. The world will be watching her. She would also be the 47th and first female president of the United States — win or lose to Donald Trump.