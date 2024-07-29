92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden should step aside now

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
LETTER: Democrats perpetrated a hoax on the American people
Gary Good Las Vegas
July 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Republicans are calling for Joe Biden to step down immediately. Their reasoning? If he is incapable of running for re-election, he is also incapable of running the country. Kamala Harris entering the White House at this time is good for the country and Kamala Harris. Ms. Harris says she wants to “earn and win this nomination.” I can think of no better way for her to do that other than performing the duties of the presidency for three months ahead of the elections. The world will be watching her. She would also be the 47th and first female president of the United States — win or lose to Donald Trump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csst ...
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game
recommend 2
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
recommend 3
LETTER: What are the major political parties doing?
recommend 4
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 5
LETTER: A dangerous combination
recommend 6
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion