LETTER: Joe Biden, student loans and goat yoga
Taxpayers must sweep up the mess.
President Joe Biden has waved his magic wand and decided to forgive $300 billion (or $500 billion, even his own people can’t figure out the real cost) worth of loans for college students. And right before the mid-term elections. What a coincidence! The estimated costs per taxpayer is somewhere north of $2,000 for each and every one of us.
I couldn’t help but notice the Aug. 25 Review-Journal article on page 1A outlining this story. Turning the page to 3A, I saw a photo of laughing University of Tennessee students engaged in a “goat yoga class.” Can someone tell me which of these students gets my $2,000 to help relieve the “burden” of their education costs?