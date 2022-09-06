98°F
LETTER: Joe Biden, student loans and goat yoga

J.J. Schrader Henderson
September 5, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Presidential candidate Joe Biden laughs at a joke he made during a campaign event at Rancho Hig ...
Presidential candidate Joe Biden laughs at a joke he made during a campaign event at Rancho High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

President Joe Biden has waved his magic wand and decided to forgive $300 billion (or $500 billion, even his own people can’t figure out the real cost) worth of loans for college students. And right before the mid-term elections. What a coincidence! The estimated costs per taxpayer is somewhere north of $2,000 for each and every one of us.

I couldn’t help but notice the Aug. 25 Review-Journal article on page 1A outlining this story. Turning the page to 3A, I saw a photo of laughing University of Tennessee students engaged in a “goat yoga class.” Can someone tell me which of these students gets my $2,000 to help relieve the “burden” of their education costs?

