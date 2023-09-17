LETTER: Joe Biden, the deficit slayer

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In response to the your Tuesday editorial, “Blame spending splurge for exploding deficit”:

I seem to recall on more than one occasion President Joe Biden informing the American people that he had reduced the deficit. Oh well, just another one of Mr. Biden’s lies, just like when he says his family hasn’t received any money from foreign countries when bank records prove otherwise or he says he has never spoken to or associated with son Hunter’s business partners and sworn testimony and phone calls clearly show this not to be true. The list goes on and on and on. President Biden has turned lying into an art form.

When are the American people going to stop supporting this incompetent man? He is someone who has to be led by the hand like a 5-year-old child and can’t find his way to the men’s room. He is an embarrassment to himself, his family and our great nation and is the laughingstock of the world.

Enough is enough. America deserves so much better.