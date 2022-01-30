50°F
LETTER: Joe Biden, the Supreme Court and affirmative action

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
January 29, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

With Justice Stephen Breyer retiring, there’s an interesting development before the Supreme Court. Currently, the court has taken up a challenge to Harvard and University of North Carolina admission policies giving preferential treatment to Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans over Asian students. An opinion is expected in the next session. How will the legal ruling be reconciled with President Joe Biden’s affirmation that he will appoint a Black female to Justice Breyer’s position? Interesting.

