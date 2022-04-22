68°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden throws us all crumbs

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
April 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joe Biden knows he’s got to provide some relief to American citizens while at the same time continuing to pander to the climate change hoaxers and the extreme left in his party. So he fiddles around the edges of any meaningful fix. It’s like throwing crumbs to the masses to try to pacify us.

To quell the unrest, he says he’s going to lower the gasonline tax. Crumbs. Then he opens the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, which are supposed to be kept untapped except for a national security situation. What we are in now is not that. Crumbs again. Then he insults us further by announcing he will allow leases for drilling by oil companies on federal land. In the fine print, however, are the 50 percent upcharges in royalties that the oil companies must incur. He may find very few takers, but that’s OK because he really doesn’t want takers.

My one consolation is that the midterm elections are approaching, and we may be able to stop the bleeding.

LETTER: COVID questions remain
Al Lasso Las Vegas

As the disease slips into the background, writer wants answers.

AP Photo/Matt York, File
LETTER: Abbott wins
Bill Stott Henderson

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”