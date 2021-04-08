LETTER: Joe Biden tries to cover up the border crisis

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Democratic response to our border crisis sickens me. The world has seen the president’s coverup of the conditions there. Donald Trump was vilified for his handling of the border crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden diverts your attention to a trillion-dollar infrastructure rebuild. For what? Widening of the bridges between the United States and Mexico?

Where is all the outrage from the Democrats? Evidently those border children matter only when it serves your political agenda.