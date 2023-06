FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

It’s going to be hard to take President Joe Biden seriously the next time he tells the American people that the rich fat cats need to pay their share of taxes — while his son just pleaded guilty to not paying any taxes on $1.5 million per year income for two years. Typical of do as I say, not as I do.