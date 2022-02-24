42°F
LETTER: Joe Biden’s anti-growth policies?

Terry Cox Henderson
February 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I normally don’t spend much time reading your editorial page, but the headlines alone in this Sunday’s Viewpoints section I found rather fascinating.

One headline screamed: “Biden’s economic meltdown: His anti-growth policies augur ill for his nation and his party.” His anti-growth policies? The same policies that created more than 6 million new jobs in 2021, the highest one-year total in decades? The same policies that have the lowest unemployment rate in the past 40 years? The same policies that have personal bankruptcies at a 25-year low? And the same policies that created a government surplus of $119 billion in January? Yes, indeed, Joe Biden is obviously on a radical mission to destroy his party and his nation.

But when I turned to page three, I was informed that Hillary Clinton is responsible for the situation in Ukraine. The only good news in your Viewpoints section is that you don’t print “Viewpoints: Fair and Balanced.”

