Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s approval rating keeps falling

J.J. Schrader Henderson
September 7, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Fresh off of his handling of the Afghanistan debacle, the latest polls show President Joe Biden’s approval rating at less than 44 percent and falling. Considering the mess he has made on the border, the COVID flip-flops, skyrocketing gasoline and food prices and Mr. Biden’s moves to destroy our energy independence, alienate our allies and saddle the taxpayers with trillions more in debt, I’m surprised his ratings are as high as they are.

But Mr. Biden has one thing to stabilize his approval ratings: Kamala Harris. Mr. Biden’s vice president has been noticeably absent from any interaction with the American public. She has yet to hold a solo press conference. Her tasking to handle the immigration crisis is widely seen as a joke. Her recent trip to Southeast Asia resulted in her “raising issues” such as human rights, civil liberties, coronavirus aid, LGBTQ rights and (of course) climate change. Vietnamese leaders offered “no indication these talks bore fruit” while Ms. Harris was quoted as saying, “We’re not going to shy away from difficult conversations.”

Why is Mr. Biden’s poor approval rating as good as it is? I suspect a good portion of that 44 percent is afraid, very afraid, of the alternative.

