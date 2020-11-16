53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s call for unity rings hollow

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
November 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Joe Biden (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is funny how people who never tried to bring our country together during the past four years all of a sudden now call for the country to come together. Those same people for years called President Donald Trump’s supporters “racists” and “deplorables.” Well, more than 70 million Americans have a message for you: Good luck with that.

We don’t want Joe Biden’s America. We want “America First” America. We don’t want socialist America. We want free America. So, if Mr. Biden becomes the new president, he’s not getting any support from us. We just hope to survive the next four horrible years.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
3
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
5
‘Last Draftees’ details experiences of Vietnam War veterans
‘Last Draftees’ details experiences of Vietnam War veterans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: Don’t worry about signatures at the polls
Darrell Hitzemann North Las Vegas

The current voting process may not be the best ever developed, but it is a compromise to allow the most voters at a rate that would speed up the process.