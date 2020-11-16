LETTER: Joe Biden’s call for unity rings hollow

Joe Biden (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is funny how people who never tried to bring our country together during the past four years all of a sudden now call for the country to come together. Those same people for years called President Donald Trump’s supporters “racists” and “deplorables.” Well, more than 70 million Americans have a message for you: Good luck with that.

We don’t want Joe Biden’s America. We want “America First” America. We don’t want socialist America. We want free America. So, if Mr. Biden becomes the new president, he’s not getting any support from us. We just hope to survive the next four horrible years.