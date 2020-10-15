75°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s court comments are inexplicable

George Pucine Las Vegas
October 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

So when asked here in Las Vegas about packing the Supreme Court, Joe Biden declared that voters “didn’t deserve” to know (Sunday Review-Journal). And so a presidential candidate doesn’t think that the voters need to know his stance on a major issue? How is that even possibly all right?

How do any of us — Democrat, Republican or independent— judge what a candidate is going to do during his term in office? Instead Mr. Biden hides his positions on things that could be detrimental to his campaign and speaks only about things that would get him votes. That’s disingenuous.

Some of us may not like how President Donald Trump says things, but at least he speaks up and tells us exactly what he’s thinking.

Just remember: If liberals are not lying, they are not trying. Keep this in mind when you vote.

