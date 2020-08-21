LETTER: Joe Biden’s history of struggling with the truth

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Stanley Cohen wants us to believe that Joe Biden’s recall of his arrests should not be labeled a “condescending lie” (Aug. 12 letter to the editor). If you don’t share this opinion, he points out the “lies” of President Donald Trump. Let’s look at some facts.

Mr. Biden did not receive a full scholarship to law school. He did not graduate in the top 50 percent of his class. Mr. Biden did not receive numerous awards in law school. He did need to repeat a class for copying five pages from a law review.

Mr. Biden’s history of plagiarism is unprecedented. Here is just a short list of people who have had their work used but not cited: Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Robert Kennedy, Hubert Humphrey, Lee Myung-Bak and Neil Kinnock. In the case of Mr. Kinnock, Mr. Biden not only copied the speech but took Neil’s early life as his own.

Joe Biden holds himself up as the more moral candidate. He’s got to be kidding.