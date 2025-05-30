87°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s issues are in the past

President Donald Trump. (Pool via AP)
President Donald Trump. (Pool via AP)
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas
May 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I’m astonished at the number of articles that continue to harp on Biden‘s past cognitive function, including Sunday’s Viewpoints commentary by Megan McArdle of The Washington Post. Do they realize Joe Biden is not the sitting president? How is this relevant?

It’s time to focus on the mental lapses of our current president. A few examples include talking to West Point cadets about trophy wives, calling his fellow citizens who don’t agree with him “scum” and his continual disorientation at meetings — not knowing where he’s supposed to go. His cognitive function is getting worse by the day, and it’s beyond disconcerting. Let’s focus on the now.

