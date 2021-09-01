84°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s long record of failure

Robert Edwards Las Vegas
August 31, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Half a century in Washington, D.C., and what does President Joe Biden have to show for it? Failure after failure. And now his crowning achievement, failure in Afghanistan. He failed the people, he failed the soldiers and he failed America.

Billions of dollars in the most advanced military equipment and technology in the world left for people whose only mission is to destroy America and all it stands for. Mr. Biden has no business being the commander in chief, and he should resign.

