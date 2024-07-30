92°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s rope-a-dope

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara talks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal du ...
LETTER: Clark County School Board asleep at the switch
(Getty Images)
Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure ...
LETTER: Joe Biden should step aside now
Merritt Carlton Las Vegas
July 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Outside of right wing media and Republican campaign headquarters, no one is saying that Kamala Harris and others covered up Joe Biden’s “inability to serve.” Similar to Lyndon Johnson, Mr. Biden smelled defeat. It was a defeat that didn’t emanate from any very serious weaknesses. Instead, it was a perception of weaknesses that were promulgated by the media’s continued capitulation to Trump’s Republican Party mantra, a mantra that harped on every foible that comes with aging.

For the good of the country, Mr. Biden stepped aside. I pray history will show he pulled off the greatest “rope-a-dope” since Muhammad Ali’s 1974 defeat of George Foreman. (For younger, nonboxing fans, Ali leaned against the ropes for seven rounds and let Foreman wear himself out by throwing ineffective punches. In the eighth round, a still-strong Ali knocked out his wearied opponent.)

(Getty Images)
Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I sometimes wonder if Democrats are living in the same country as I am. I don’t know how they are not concerned with the high cost of food, gasoline, mortgages, rent and retail items.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns
Brad Swart Henderson

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

It was heartwarming to see the media praise Joe Biden for his selfless act of withdrawing from the presidential campaign.

The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csst ...
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

