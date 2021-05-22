60°F
LETTER: Joe Biden’s rough first 100 days

Don Perry Las Vegas
May 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Joe Biden’s first 100 days have been a disaster. First of all, don’t try to claim that he had anything to do with the vaccines — he was in his basement hiding. Former Vice President Mike Pence and the group of professionals involved in the Warp Speed initiative made that happen. But since Mr. Biden has taken office, it’s been one disaster after another.

1. Border crossings are out of control.

2. Gas prices are skyrocketing.

3. Israel and the Palestinians are at war.

4. A major pipeline was hacked and ransom paid.

5. Russia and China are flexing their muscle in international waterways.

So for those who voted for this timid and ineffective leader: Thanks … not.

