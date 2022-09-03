100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s trail of disasters

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
September 2, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to p ...
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to promote infrastructure spending Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Unsurprisingly, the president has decided, on his own, to transfer $10,000 of student loans from individual borrowers to taxpayers.

There’s a pattern here. The president, without consulting Congress, has enacted disaster after disaster. First, it was artificially restricting our fossil fuels. Then opening the southern border to all, including criminals bearing poisonous drugs. Even the military-industrial complex has been rewarded by yet another expensive and endless war with no less than Russia. In short, he’s not missed an opportunity to degrade our living standards.

Once he’s off the stage, Joe Biden will own his disastrous presidency and leave fellow Democrats’ hands clean even after the carnage their puppet created.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
2
CARTOONS: The new IRS agents have found their next target
CARTOONS: The new IRS agents have found their next target
3
Lawsuit: Wynn Resorts still retaliating against Steve Wynn accuser
Lawsuit: Wynn Resorts still retaliating against Steve Wynn accuser
4
2 men face charges after 28 smash-and-grab break-ins at Las Vegas eateries
2 men face charges after 28 smash-and-grab break-ins at Las Vegas eateries
5
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gift
William Stockdale Las Vegas

The people who borrowed the money were supposedly adults accepting a responsibility.