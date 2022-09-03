LETTER: Joe Biden’s trail of disasters

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to promote infrastructure spending Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Unsurprisingly, the president has decided, on his own, to transfer $10,000 of student loans from individual borrowers to taxpayers.

There’s a pattern here. The president, without consulting Congress, has enacted disaster after disaster. First, it was artificially restricting our fossil fuels. Then opening the southern border to all, including criminals bearing poisonous drugs. Even the military-industrial complex has been rewarded by yet another expensive and endless war with no less than Russia. In short, he’s not missed an opportunity to degrade our living standards.

Once he’s off the stage, Joe Biden will own his disastrous presidency and leave fellow Democrats’ hands clean even after the carnage their puppet created.