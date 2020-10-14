LETTER: Joe Biden’s unbelievable comment on the Supreme Court

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

I don’t think I have ever heard anything as disrespectful to the American public from a politician as Joe Biden’s statement when asked if he would “pack the court.” His said to ask him after the election. In other words, if he wants to destroy our judicial system by making one of our three branches of government meaningless, that’s his business and not yours. Even Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said before she died that nine was the right number of justices for the Supreme Court. That’s the number it has been since the 1860s.

Mr. Biden’s comment is unbelievable and totally unacceptable. Please remember this on Election Day and vote accordingly.