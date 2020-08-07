LETTER: Joe Biden’s VP strategy smacks of sexism, racism

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

I read recently in the Review-Journal and other media sources that Democrat candidate Joe Biden stated he would select a woman of color to run in the VP slot with him. Isn’t there a problem here?

Choosing a woman because of her sex — and thereby discriminating against males — is sexism. Choosing a woman of color (i.e., almost certainly black) discriminates against those of other races when done intentionally and is clearly racist.

And, as reported in the July 2 Review-Journal, Mr. Biden and his team will choose from a list of black women for a Supreme Court nominee. So now it is clear that Mr. Biden and his team are sexist and racist. I thought Democrats are against sexism and racism. Apparently only when it is done by others.

This is just a taste of what we could expect from a Democrat Biden administration. No surprises here.