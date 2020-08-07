89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s VP strategy smacks of sexism, racism

Brian Zielke Las Vegas
August 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I read recently in the Review-Journal and other media sources that Democrat candidate Joe Biden stated he would select a woman of color to run in the VP slot with him. Isn’t there a problem here?

Choosing a woman because of her sex — and thereby discriminating against males — is sexism. Choosing a woman of color (i.e., almost certainly black) discriminates against those of other races when done intentionally and is clearly racist.

And, as reported in the July 2 Review-Journal, Mr. Biden and his team will choose from a list of black women for a Supreme Court nominee. So now it is clear that Mr. Biden and his team are sexist and racist. I thought Democrats are against sexism and racism. Apparently only when it is done by others.

This is just a taste of what we could expect from a Democrat Biden administration. No surprises here.

MOST READ
1
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
2
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
3
2 neighborhoods were hit hard by the virus. Officials admit being unprepared.
2 neighborhoods were hit hard by the virus. Officials admit being unprepared.
4
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ with record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ with record prices despite pandemic
5
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate
Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: COVID by the numbers
Barbara Gross Las Vegas

Media ignoring that this disease mostly kills the elderly.