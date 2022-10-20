76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Joe Lombardo, Steve Sisolak, Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Daniel J. Miller Las Vegas
October 19, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas sponsored by the Vegas Chamber at Allegiant ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas sponsored by the Vegas Chamber at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to James F. Gaffney’s letter about the debate between Joe Lombardo and Steve Sisolak: I did not see the debate, but I know this, Mr. Lombardo was asked whether he thought Donald Trump was a great president, but Gov. Sisolak was not asked whether he thought Joe Biden was a great president.

A fair question would have been to ask both who they thought was the better president. Mr. Lombardo could have cited those “good things” about Mr. Trump, such as energy independence and not proposing any inflation-inducing bills. No wars, either. And Gov. Sisolak? It would have been fun to watch him explain why Mr. Biden is a better president than Mr. Trump.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
Toys R Us returns to Las Vegas
Toys R Us returns to Las Vegas
4
CARTOON: Biden looks more like him everyday
CARTOON: Biden looks more like him everyday
5
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST