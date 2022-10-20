LETTER: Joe Lombardo, Steve Sisolak, Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas sponsored by the Vegas Chamber at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to James F. Gaffney’s letter about the debate between Joe Lombardo and Steve Sisolak: I did not see the debate, but I know this, Mr. Lombardo was asked whether he thought Donald Trump was a great president, but Gov. Sisolak was not asked whether he thought Joe Biden was a great president.

A fair question would have been to ask both who they thought was the better president. Mr. Lombardo could have cited those “good things” about Mr. Trump, such as energy independence and not proposing any inflation-inducing bills. No wars, either. And Gov. Sisolak? It would have been fun to watch him explain why Mr. Biden is a better president than Mr. Trump.