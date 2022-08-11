89°F
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s abortion extremism

Jeri Burton Las Vegas
August 10, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Your July 29 story, “Cannizzaro stokes abortion fears about Lombardo,” seems to downplay Joe Lombardo’s abortion stance.

During the GOP gubernatorial primary, Mr. Lombardo said he supported a number of extreme abortion restrictions, such as banning the Plan B pill or forcing women through mandatory waiting periods. So is it “stoking fear” to say he would impose these restrictions? Is it “stoking fear” to suggest he’d follow through on his promise to look at all legislation with a “pro-life lens”?

Mr. Lombardo has skirted questions on the overturning of Roe, as well as the governor’s executive order that expands abortion protections. He’s clearly hiding his position for a reason — it must be unpopular. So is it really “stoking fear” to say he would limit abortion access?

It’s alarming to imagine how Mr. Lombardo would govern. This isn’t about “stoking fears.” This is simply about what Mr. Lombardo has said — and not said.

