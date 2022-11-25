LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s plans for Nevada public schools
Arming teachers isn’t a good idea.
To improve safety in schools, Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo plans to repeal restorative justice measures, which focus on alternative solutions to discipline rather than suspensions or expulsions. He also says he supports allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus if they have received training on how to use them. That’s a bit of a leap on administering the student code of conduct, I think. I taught middle school for more than 20 years in Detroit after 21 years in the Air Force and never thought the possession of a firearm was necessary to address behavioral problems. I don’t think any parent would think so either.