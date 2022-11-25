49°F
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s plans for Nevada public schools

Dominic Bailey Las Vegas
November 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

To improve safety in schools, Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo plans to repeal restorative justice measures, which focus on alternative solutions to discipline rather than suspensions or expulsions. He also says he supports allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus if they have received training on how to use them. That’s a bit of a leap on administering the student code of conduct, I think. I taught middle school for more than 20 years in Detroit after 21 years in the Air Force and never thought the possession of a firearm was necessary to address behavioral problems. I don’t think any parent would think so either.

