LETTER: Joe Manchin is just representing the people who elected him

Dennis C. Griffin Henderson
December 29, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

Sen. Joe Manchin has been continually “raked over the coals” for his “lack of loyalty.” A senator’s oath of office makes no mention of “loyalty.” The overriding emphasis is to “defend the Constitution.”

The members of the Senate are not part of a social club with a secret handshake. They are elected by the voters of their particular state to serve in the best interest of the voters of that state. The only common thread they share with members of their political party (be it Republican or Democrat) is a similar political philosophy.

A senator’s party is similar to a box of chocolates: They all like chocolate, but, the “filling” of one may better serve the constituents of their state. If a senator’s vote corresponds to the Constitution and benefits the state they represent, he or she will get my vote.

THE LATEST
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
LETTER: Joe Manchin is a hero
Bob Wallace Las Vegas

Saving the country from Democratic extremism.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Panic over omicron
J. J. Schrader Henderson

This administration seems to want to continue the scare tactics and power grab for as long as it can.