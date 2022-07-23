LETTER: Joe Manchin to the rescue once again

Sen. Joe Manchin. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Once again, Sen. Joe Manchin’s sanity and rational thinking has thwarted the Democrats’ plan to push through another massive spending bill. Why would we want to infuse another trillion dollars into an economy experiencing the highest inflation rate in 40 years? This whole idea is ludicrous, and the West Virginia Democrat deserves a big thank you for bucking his own party and doing what is right for the American people. Thank you, Sen. Manchin.