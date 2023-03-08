52°F
Letters

LETTER: Joecks homeless column nailed it

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
March 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victor Joecks’ Friday column on homelessness was spot on. In my time in California over the years, I talked to hundreds of street folks of all ages. The one thing that struck me was the number of them who said they lived like that because they liked the lifestyle. Of course, it’s likely a bit harsher lifestyle these days, but there still seems to be no lack of advocates.

If the bills Mr. Joecks’ mentions pass and you’ve never seen San Francisco, no worries. In a year or so Las Vegas will look just like it. Less the bridge, of course.

