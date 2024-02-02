LETTER: Joecks is right: Trump will lose.

The Donald has only been about him, is only about him now and will be only about him.

Congratulations to Victor Joecks for his early prediction of the 2024 presidential race in his Jan. 26 column. The last line says it all: The more Trump “makes the election about himself, the less likely he is to win.” Everyone knows the only person and thing that is No. 1 to Donald Trump is Donald Trump. The Donald has only been about him, is only about him now and will be only about him. Finally, a Joecks column that accurately predicts the future.