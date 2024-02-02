LETTER: Joecks is right: Trump will lose.
Congratulations to Victor Joecks for his early prediction of the 2024 presidential race in his Jan. 26 column. The last line says it all: The more Trump “makes the election about himself, the less likely he is to win.” Everyone knows the only person and thing that is No. 1 to Donald Trump is Donald Trump. The Donald has only been about him, is only about him now and will be only about him. Finally, a Joecks column that accurately predicts the future.