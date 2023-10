Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In his Sept. 24 column, Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks shouts that Nevada Democrats support partial-birth abortion, describing it as infanticide. He knows, or surely should know, that this procedure is rarely used — and only in the most severe cases of protecting the life of the mother or when the fetus is non-viable or badly malformed. No one is actively killing newborn babies.