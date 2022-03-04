LETTER: John Lee would make a good governor

John Lee speaks. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

The Feb. 8 Review-Journal article regarding the GOP gubernatorial debate in Henderson focused on the agendas of each candidate present. I want to say that, after spending seven years under John Lee’s leadership as mayor of North Las Vegas, his focus on diversity, slashing obstacles to development and increasing property values were all things that I experienced. Mr. Lee was always very accessible and transparent in his management style. He’s the only candidate in the GOP primary with the experience of running a fully vertically integrated political unit such as a city.

In my opinion, John Lee would make an excellent governor for the state of Nevada.