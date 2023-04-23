70°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: John Stossel column a disappointment

Arthur Timm Las Vegas
April 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

When I read the headline on John Stossel’s Monday column, “Beware of smug, self-appointed censors,” I thought: Great. A respected and influential libertarian commentator has had the guts to call out the far-right-wingers who are banning books, inhibiting free speech and stifling education in our schools. How disappointed I was to find only lame criticisms of the disputed source of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of masks plus some panning of social media’s response to these subjects.

MOST READ
1
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
2
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
4
Surprise! Some Nevadans, once jobless, hit with overpayment notices
Surprise! Some Nevadans, once jobless, hit with overpayment notices
5
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling
Guy Heston Las Vegas

Mr. McCarthy’s amateur antics may get good marks from his political base, but he gets an F grade in common sense economics. The bill is due. Pay it.

LETTER: Electric car idiocy
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Progressives prefer travel by oxen.

More stories for you
LETTER: America was built on slavery?
LETTER: America was built on slavery?
LETTER: Substitute teacher fired for putting N-word on board
LETTER: Substitute teacher fired for putting N-word on board
LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence
LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence
LETTER: Cartoonist knows the answer to his question
LETTER: Cartoonist knows the answer to his question
LETTER: Victor Joecks on the homeless
LETTER: Victor Joecks on the homeless
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?