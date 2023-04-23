LETTER: John Stossel column a disappointment

When I read the headline on John Stossel’s Monday column, “Beware of smug, self-appointed censors,” I thought: Great. A respected and influential libertarian commentator has had the guts to call out the far-right-wingers who are banning books, inhibiting free speech and stifling education in our schools. How disappointed I was to find only lame criticisms of the disputed source of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of masks plus some panning of social media’s response to these subjects.