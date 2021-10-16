LETTER: Jon Gruden bites the dust

Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Another one bites the dust. Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is publicly flogged and put out of a very lucrative position because of thoughtless comments made a decade ago. That is how things roll today, right? Off with their heads!

Is there comfort and satisfaction in knowing just how many are out there who qualify to cast the first stone?

I would prefer those “judges” focus their attentions on upholding our Constitution in every aspect and in helping with our recovery from all this “transparency” … and, while they’re at it, keeping in mind that we are all human.