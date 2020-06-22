94°F
Letters

LETTER: Journalists, ‘observers’ not exempt from police orders

Phillip Bullinger Las Vegas
June 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 21, 2020 - 9:31 pm

After reading your reporting on the recent arrests of legal observers and journalists during the so-called “peaceful protests,” I felt compelled to reread the Constitution to find the part where it says that journalists and legal observers are allowed to regard police commands to disperse as mere suggestions. Nope, not in there. Guess you’re not above the law after all.

Kudos to the Metropolitan Police Department for a job well done under difficult circumstances, and shame on anyone who thinks the law doesn’t apply to them.

