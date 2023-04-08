66°F
Letters

LETTER: Judge got it right on Settelmeyer appointment

Bill Minarik Las Vegas
April 7, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Assembly chamber is seen Friday, July 31, 2020 during the first day of the 32nd Special Ses ...
The Assembly chamber is seen Friday, July 31, 2020 during the first day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City. (David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

I typically side with the Review-Journal’s editorials, but I will have to make an exception with Wednesday’s opinion opposing District Court Judge James Wilson’s decision about the state hiring of conservation director James Settelmeyer so soon after he left the Legislature. The judge held that this did not violate the “emoluments” clause of the state constitution whereby a lawmaker must wait a certain period of time before taking over a position for which the Legislature recently approved a salary increase.

An “emolument” to a salary structure would be in the form of a complete revision whereby government salaries for a particular occupation might be adjusted to conform to their counterparts in private industry. But a simple cost-of-living allowance is routinely given to many employees automatically every year. The COLAs are not an emolument and do not change the structure of salaries. They simply attempt to keep employees in the same economic position they have been from year to year. This is a simple issue of semantics, not politics.

LETTER: To the point
Deborah White Henderson

Four words for Gov. Joe Lombardo about election laws:

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boul ...
LETTER: The FBI and the Vegas shooting
By Eric Lier Boulder City

It is the documents the FBI is not releasing that the public should be demanding and that may indicate the true motive for the deranged madman.

Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, ...
LETTER: Trump indictment will start a vicious circle
Scott Clymer White Hills, Arizona

Congress will not have the time to pass horrible laws, raise taxes and do other things that are destroying Americans and their lives.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

Short of banning electricity, I doubt there is any way to avoid the machines becoming our masters.

