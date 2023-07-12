99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Judge issues order on social media/government collusion

David Tulanian Henderson
July 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to your July 5 front-page story about the federal judge, censorship and social media: Good for U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. The president, through federal agencies, told people what they may say or not say and read, especially during the pandemic. Remember 2020 when social media would not touch the Hunter Biden laptop scandal? Oh, that was all a figment of conservative minds. Not! It’s good that all these things are finally coming to light, even if four years later

MOST READ
1
Woman held hostage in Caesars Palace hotel room, police say
Woman held hostage in Caesars Palace hotel room, police say
2
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
3
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
4
2 Vegas Loop milestones reached by Boring Company
2 Vegas Loop milestones reached by Boring Company
5
CARTOONS: The likely outcome of the Musk/Zuckerberg cage match
CARTOONS: The likely outcome of the Musk/Zuckerberg cage match
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Jennifer C. Kerr
LETTER: We don’t need another California idea
Peter MacKenzie Las Vegas

Mr. Rogers is likely another transplant who didn’t like how things were in California, so he comes here to escape. And now want’s us more like California.

More stories
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump has no plan to win in 2024
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump has no plan to win in 2024
EDITORIAL: ‘If you have private insurance, you can’ … oops
EDITORIAL: ‘If you have private insurance, you can’ … oops
Bellagio Garden celebrates ‘grandeur of nature’ — PHOTOS
Bellagio Garden celebrates ‘grandeur of nature’ — PHOTOS
Polling guru among leaders on Day 5 of WSOP Main Event
Polling guru among leaders on Day 5 of WSOP Main Event
Mexico seeks redemption in return to Las Vegas for Gold Cup semis
Mexico seeks redemption in return to Las Vegas for Gold Cup semis
Ex-Coronado star seeks playing time alongside Mavs’ Doncic, Irving
Ex-Coronado star seeks playing time alongside Mavs’ Doncic, Irving