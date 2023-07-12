LETTER: Judge issues order on social media/government collusion

(Getty Images)

In response to your July 5 front-page story about the federal judge, censorship and social media: Good for U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. The president, through federal agencies, told people what they may say or not say and read, especially during the pandemic. Remember 2020 when social media would not touch the Hunter Biden laptop scandal? Oh, that was all a figment of conservative minds. Not! It’s good that all these things are finally coming to light, even if four years later