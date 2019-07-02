LETTER: Judge James Bixler’s comments in fire station sex case were inappropriate

The tragedy in this case is the story of the 15-year-old prostitute, not the middle-aged pervert who solicited sex online.

District Judge James Bixler’s comments to former fire captain Richard Loughry — who had sex with prostitutes in a fire station — were shocking (Wednesday Review-Journal). The judge said he felt sorry for Loughry because he had served the community and then went on to say that “to have this happen to you is really and truly a tragedy.” When he left the courtroom, Judge Bixler wished him the very best. I wonder if he says that to all the criminals who leave his courtroom.

Loughry is not a victim. The tragedy in this case is the story of the 15-year-old prostitute, not the middle-aged pervert who solicited sex online. The charges focused on one incident, but this was not an isolated incident for Loughry.

Judge Bixler’s comments are inappropriate and do not reflect the extent of the scandal or the seriousness of the crimes. This case is not about a man who made a mistake. A whistleblower revealed the criminal and consensual sex acts that were being committed in fire stations. I do not understand the compassion Judge Bixler has for this sex offender.