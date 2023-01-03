46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Judge makes right call on dealth penalty gambit

Knight Allen Las Vegas
January 2, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The most interesting part of the Review-Journal’s Dec. 21 article, “Sisolak defends plan for death row,” was the outrage expressed by defense attorney Dayvid Figler, who clearly lives in the legal fantasy world of “It all depends …” It all depends on how you interpret Marsy’s Law. It all depends on your interpretation of the powers of the pardons board, and it all depends on how you interpret the Constitution and the separation of powers doctrine.

Judge James Wilson was right on every point, and he was supported by the Supreme Court, which sits on the board and by the attorney general’s office.

It isn’t often that the “It all depends …” twaddle is rejected as publicly, totally and loudly at such a high level as the pardons board without a word being spoken. Judge Wilson, the AG’s office and the Supreme Court did the right thing. Good for them, and good for us.

MOST READ
1
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
2
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
I-15 south to California jammed for 8 miles as New Year begins
I-15 south to California jammed for 8 miles as New Year begins
5
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The DUI problem
David Lyons Las Vegas

Fund the police so they can respond in a timely manner.

More stories for you
LETTER: Elections, state legislatures and the courts
LETTER: Elections, state legislatures and the courts
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
LETTER: The Bundy issue already went to court
LETTER: The Bundy issue already went to court
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Supreme Court correct to keep border policy in place
LETTER: Supreme Court correct to keep border policy in place