LETTER: Judge plays politics with Trump trial date

For Donald Trump to get a fair trial and be vindicated in that courtroom would be a miracle.

The date for Donald Trump’s election interference trial has been set by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for March 4. Perfect. Of course a trial that would adjudicate an election interference case would be set at a time to interfere with an election. It makes perfect sense to a leftist judge with a severe blind spot, who without apology sees nothing wrong with that date. She knows it will interfere with campaigning and Super Tuesday voting and is no doubt gleeful that it will work out that way. These people are devious snakes.

Let’s keep in mind that the prosecution has turned over more than 1 million pages of documents to the Trump defense team.

This case is so blatantly partisan that it is nauseating. For Donald Trump to get a fair trial and be vindicated in that courtroom would be a miracle. I could, however, see that potentially happening because the scheming of the left often comes back to bite them.

So we will see who triumphs, the Trump defense team or the Chutkan election interference team.