Letters

LETTER: Judge Richard Scotti is fair and ethical

Thomas Bush Henderson
September 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Having known District Court Judge Richard Scotti for many years, I know him to be a man of high morals, character and ethics (“Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charge,” Sept. 16 Review-Journal). He is fair and balanced and has 30 years of legal experience, covering many facets of the law. Judge Scotti has the support of law enforcement — those entrusted with protecting our families — during these difficult times of upheaval with an emboldened criminal class. It’s times like these that we really need that kind of vast experience on the bench.

