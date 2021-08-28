96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Judge’s reasoning makes little sense

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
August 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du of Reno (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du of Reno (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Federal Judge Miranda Du’s finding that Section 1326 of the Immigration and Nationality Act is somehow racist is a real head-scratcher (“Judge strikes down ‘racist’ statute,” Aug. 19). I don’t believe the law states that the criminality of re-entry after deportation will be applied only to a certain race or races of people.

Her odd reasoning that the law is somehow racist makes no sense. She cites “equal protection” in her finding. Equal protection from what? Being found criminally liable for entering the United States illegally for the fourth or fifth time? Is she insinuating that the section applies to only certain races of people? She never says.

The judge said she’s “not persuaded” by any rational argument linking illegal immigration and race. Instead her reasoning is this: Because most illegal immigration on the southern border is done by Mexican and Latinx people, and because Section 1326 “bears more heavily” on those people, the section must be racist toward those people. Shouldn’t common sense tell you that this immigration law will “bear more heavily” on any certain racial demographic if that demographic is responsible for practically all the multiple illegal re-entries into this country? How can she ignore this?

If Judge Du has a problem with the section from a legality standpoint, that’s fine. But to declare it unconstitutional based solely on race is beyond ludicrous. It appears all she’s done is to gut yet another immigration safeguard by decriminalizing re-entry into the United States after deportation, gifting the illegal entrant one less thing to worry about.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
2
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
3
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
4
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
5
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval ...
LETTER: Blame Trump for Afghanistan
Cesar Fernando Lumba Las Vegas

Shrill critics of Biden’s policies in Afghanistan miss this.

Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
LETTER: Paying school taxes gives you a say
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

People pay annual taxes to run public schools and pay teacher and administrator salaries and operations