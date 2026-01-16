LETTER: Judging the judges? Here’s an example

LETTER: Is it about the oil in Venezuela?

Every few years, I am thankful for the “Judging the Judges” series run in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It’s a survey that asks the opinion of attorneys around town about various judges, who are then rated accordingly.

It was a real eye-opener that District Court Judge Jessica Peterson scored so low, earning just a 54 percent retention rate.

Several weeks later, I was reading about the trial of Nathan Chasing Horse. (“Trial to start for accused cult leader Chasing Horse,” Sunday Review-Journal). As eye-opening as Judge Peterson’s low retention rating was, her statement that she may limit media access with prohibitions to follow in exchange for the “privilege of being in the courtroom” was even more eye-opening.

Good grief. Elementary level civics courses teach us that courtrooms are an open forum.