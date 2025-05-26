87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Letters

LETTER: Jumping on the bandwagon

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam in 2021. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Water and cows.
LETTER: Agriculture provides plenty of useful benefits from Colorado River water
LETTER: An easy way to solving Nevada’s public school woes
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas needs to build up, not out
Edward Cotton Las Vegas
May 25, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding your Wednesday article on the proposed legislation to eliminate federal income taxes on tips, one critical piece is missing. While both Nevada senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, expressed support for the bill, neither was asked why they have spent more than six years in office and never proposed this action until President Donald Trump raised the issue.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam in 2021. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Water and cows.
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

The wisdom of cattle ranching in Nevada’s desert

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability
Len Marciano North Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo wants public school and charter school teachers to get pay raises. But where is the accompanying accountability?

MORE STORIES