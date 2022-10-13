LETTER: Junk mail and political flyers
Good source for cabinet lining.
Those political flyers that are mailed make excellent shelf liners. (Use clear package tape to tape them together.) They last about a year. Good way to recycle them.
Good source for cabinet lining.
Those political flyers that are mailed make excellent shelf liners. (Use clear package tape to tape them together.) They last about a year. Good way to recycle them.
America needs new leaders, fresh ideas.
Why don’t they act in Congress?
Look around at the state of the country.
How about age limits for our politicians?
How much longer do parents, students have to put up with his disappointing leadership?
… is still abortion
The starting salary for Clark County public school teachers is $50,115. The school board recently awarded a $75,000 pay raise to the superintendent.
I don’t think you can defend the present GOP without discussing the dangerous ideas fueling a large portion of its base.
Greens punish Americans on the way to “renewable” utopia.
How many chances does one get?