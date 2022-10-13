78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Junk mail and political flyers

Myrna Garlington Las Vegas
October 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Those political flyers that are mailed make excellent shelf liners. (Use clear package tape to tape them together.) They last about a year. Good way to recycle them.

MOST READ
1
‘I don’t think I’m going to make it’: Widow recalls man’s final words after Strip stabbing
‘I don’t think I’m going to make it’: Widow recalls man’s final words after Strip stabbing
2
Preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs again delayed
Preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs again delayed
3
Slot player wins nearly $3M at Strip resort
Slot player wins nearly $3M at Strip resort
4
$717K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$717K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
$202K bingo jackpot hits at northwest Las Vegas Valley casino
$202K bingo jackpot hits at northwest Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety photographed in front of CP Squires Element ...
LETTER: Time for Jesus Jara to move on
Mackenzie Gans Henderson

How much longer do parents, students have to put up with his disappointing leadership?

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of th ...
LETTER: Jesus Jara raise is an insult to teachers
Richard Berman Las Vegas

The starting salary for Clark County public school teachers is $50,115. The school board recently awarded a $75,000 pay raise to the superintendent.

President Donald Trump speaks during a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room of the White H ...
LETTER: The MAGA agenda has a dark side
Ray Grosser Las Vegas

I don’t think you can defend the present GOP without discussing the dangerous ideas fueling a large portion of its base.