91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Jurors have an easy job in Hunter Biden case

More Stories
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
LETTER: Waiting for the new generation of leaders
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: On the Oakland A’s
(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Desalination, yes
Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Deceitfully going off script
Ray Kolander Las Vegas
June 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I hope the 12 jurors who were picked in the Hunter Biden gun case will restore faith and trust in the U.S. justice system by rendering a guilty verdict. The evidence is crystal clear, compelling and truthful — and there are self-incriminating comments made by Hunter himself. It is a slam dunk.

In addition, in this case, the charges are detailed and explicit, and the prosecutors are not elevating a misdemeanor to a felony or relying on the testimony of a convicted perjurer and admitted thief.

I have lost track of the number of times the Democratic Party has said, “No one is above the law.” Shortly, America will see first-hand whether that is true.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: On the Oakland A’s
Connie Melcher Henderson

What are we wasting our money on? There are myriad and better places here to use the money we will save.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Desalination, yes
George Farley Henderson

But, the only new pipelines needed would be from the desalination plants to the reservoirs or canals.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
RICH LOWRY: The war on contraception that wasn’t
recommend 2
Burlesque Hall of Fame hold’s 34th annual Tournament of Tease — PHOTOS
recommend 3
‘Great momentum’: Sam Brown confident of primary victory
recommend 4
NDOT crews use snow plows to clear droves of Mormon crickets from state highways
recommend 5
John Lee files complaint over ‘defamatory’ website
recommend 6
Cybersecurity attack impacts sales, service at Nevada automotive group