LETTER: Jurors have an easy job in Hunter Biden case

I hope the 12 jurors who were picked in the Hunter Biden gun case will restore faith and trust in the U.S. justice system by rendering a guilty verdict. The evidence is crystal clear, compelling and truthful — and there are self-incriminating comments made by Hunter himself. It is a slam dunk.

In addition, in this case, the charges are detailed and explicit, and the prosecutors are not elevating a misdemeanor to a felony or relying on the testimony of a convicted perjurer and admitted thief.

I have lost track of the number of times the Democratic Party has said, “No one is above the law.” Shortly, America will see first-hand whether that is true.