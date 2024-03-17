LETTER: Jury duty leads to optimism for the nation’s future

I read the newspaper and watch the news, and I am told that this country is broken and will fall apart tomorrow.

I was selected to serve on a jury in federal court a few weeks ago. My fellow jurors were a wonderful cross-section of our community. On our breaks, we got to know each other, talking and joking. I liked every everybody in this diverse group.

The judge ran a very good courtroom. The court clerk who managed the jury was a delight, and the stenographer was amazingly good at her job. The lawyers were professional and well-prepared.

The jury talked things out, respectfully listening to the various views regarding the testimony and evidence. In the end, justice was served.

I feel very good about our justice system and the United States. We are OK.