Letters

LETTER: Just a few bad apples in Los Angeles

John Neiman Las Vegas
June 24, 2025 - 4:28 pm
 

From what I saw, the ICE protests in Los Angeles occurred in a few blocks of the downtown, a city that covers 500 square miles. This did not warrant the National Guard or the Marines. President Donald Trump called up the military as a political stunt over the objection of the California governor and LA mayor and sheriff.

Unfortunately, as in many of these protests, a few took advantage of the situation to damage property. Letter writers such as Kent Davidson (June 14 Review-Journal) say that protests such as these that are “mostly peaceful” should be considered riots and are not protected by the First Amendment. Yes, those few who did cause vandalism should be prosecuted. But it should not affect the message of the majority who are protesting peacefully.

And let’s rememer what happened on Jan. 6 and what President Trump did to stop that riot and insurrection against our government.

Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto of the invitro fertilization bill was a fair move considering it would apply only to all groups with 51-plus employees except those who work for the state or school district.

David Andrews Las Vegas

Iran’s rulers are not coming to the table to make peace. They’re coming to buy time.

David Stahl Las Vegas

Usually, Victor Davis Hanson backs up his comments with supportive information. This was not the case in his June 15 commentary, “The rogue’s gallery.”

Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Nothing better illustrates our city and county approach to felony DUI than a case in which a man killed an innocent young girl and her dog and was convicted of that crime.

