LETTER: Just a few bad apples in Los Angeles

From what I saw, the ICE protests in Los Angeles occurred in a few blocks of the downtown, a city that covers 500 square miles. This did not warrant the National Guard or the Marines. President Donald Trump called up the military as a political stunt over the objection of the California governor and LA mayor and sheriff.

Unfortunately, as in many of these protests, a few took advantage of the situation to damage property. Letter writers such as Kent Davidson (June 14 Review-Journal) say that protests such as these that are “mostly peaceful” should be considered riots and are not protected by the First Amendment. Yes, those few who did cause vandalism should be prosecuted. But it should not affect the message of the majority who are protesting peacefully.

And let’s rememer what happened on Jan. 6 and what President Trump did to stop that riot and insurrection against our government.